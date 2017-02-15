Uruguayan President: Russia-Uruguay Relations Currently at ‘Excellent Level’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Relations between Russia and Uruguay are at the "excellent level," although trade turnover between the two countries has slightly reduced, Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez said Wednesday.

"If we talk about relations between Russia and Uruguay, they are on an excellent level. To the extent that once we decided to visit Russia at an invitation, the doors of this beautiful country opened for us. I have a meeting with an open agenda with, neither more nor less, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. Therefore, from the perspective of international relations, our [relations] are simply excellent," Vazquez told journalists.

At the same time, he stressed that trade volume between the two countries had slightly decreased, namely Uruguay’s meet exports to Russia.

"Earlier trade turnover between the countries amounted to $300 million, and now – just $97 million," Vazquez said, adding that the need to increase trade volume between Russia and Uruguay would be one of the items on the agenda of the meeting with the Russian president.

The Uruguayan leader is paying an official visit to Russia on February 15-17 at the invitation of Putin.