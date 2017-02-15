US House Speaker Says to Support Codifying Sanctions Against Russia

© Photo: Pixabay US House Rolls Out Bill to Ensure Russia Does Not Receive Sanctions Relief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanctions against Russia should be codified in order to prevent them from being weakened by US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

"If those sanctions were to be watered down, I would, for sure, support codifying them and making sure that they don't get watered down," Ryan said as quoted by MSNBC.

Ryan added that, despite of existing disagreements with Russia, Washington could potentially cooperate with Moscow on combatting terrorism, notably in the fight against the Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The latest round of anti-Russian sanctions was introduced at the end of December by the administration of former President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the US claims as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Last week, a group of US senators introduced the Russia Sanctions Review Act, which stipulates the Trump administration must submit to Congress a detailed report explaining its reasons for lifting sanctions against Russia if it decides to do so.