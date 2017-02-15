Register
19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017

    Split in Trump Administration Behind Security Adviser Flynn’s Resignation

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    World
    Get short URL
    0 182 0 0

    Senior member of the Russian parliament's upper house Alexey Pushkov stated that the internal fragmentation of Trump’s administration on the issue of relations with Russia has played a role in US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Ex-Security Advisor Flynn Victim of 'Political Assassination' - US Congressman
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The reason behind US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation amid allegations of his ties with Russia was the fact that US President Donald Trump’s administration members are split over the issue of relations with Moscow, senior member of the Russian parliament's upper house Alexey Pushkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "I think the internal fragmentation of Trump’s administration on the issue of relations with Russia has played a role here," Pushkov said, commenting on Flynn’s resignation.

    Pushkov stressed that Flynn was not a pro-Russian politician, but had advocated cooperation with Russia on just one issue – combating the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) terrorist organization. Due to this fact, he was rejected by "the political and media elite outside of the administration", although some members of Trump’s administration, "people like [US Secretary of Defense James Norman] Mattis and [Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael] Pompeo, are [also] quite satisfied with the resignation of Flynn".

    Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    Pushkov also added that Trump’s decisions are being "restrained" in order to make him follow his predecessor Barack Obama’s suit in terms of foreign policy, especially concerning the future of NATO, fighting the Daesh in Syria, and US-Russia relations. Pushkov emphasized the example of issuing a stay on Trump’s travel ban from seven Muslim-majority nations, calling this decision "legal in form, but as a matter of fact – political".

    Late on Monday, Flynn resigned after he was repeatedly accused of having discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak in December and hiding the details. Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak have raised questions about whether he had broken the Logan Act of 1799 that prohibits private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations in diplomatic disputes. To date, no American has been penalized for violating the Logan Act.

    Related:

    Ex-Security Advisor Flynn Victim of 'Political Assassination' - US Congressman
    National Security Adviser Flynn is Out But Who Comes Next?
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    Flynn Denies Discussing the Lifting of Anti-Russian Sanctions With Russia
    Tags:
    Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Alexey Pushkov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok