Majority of DDoS Attacks in October-December 2016 Conducted From Germany, UK, US

© Photo: Pixabay Cyberattacks on Russia Tripled in 2016 With 70Mln Incidents Registered

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United States, the United Kingdom and Germany became the top three source countries for DDoS attacks in October-December 2016, an Internet company dubbed Akamai said in report Wednesday, adding that the overall number of attacks in 2016 increased by 4 percent compared to previous year.

"The top three source countries for DDoS attacks were the U.S. (24%), the U.K. (10%), and Germany (7%). In the past year, China dominated the top 10 list of source countries. In Q4 2016, China dropped to the fourth position overall, with 6% of traffic," the State of the Internet / Security Report said.

Russia became the fifth country in the list, with 4.4 percent of attacks.

"The average number of DDoS attacks remained steady this quarter [October-December 2016] at 30 per target, indicating that after the first attack, an organization has a high likelihood of experiencing another," the report said.

The study notes that the number of IP addresses, used for DDoS attacks, significantly increased in the last quarter of 2016.

The report also provides data regarding attacks in January- September 2016, with China, the United States, Turkey and the United Kingdom being the top source countries for attacks.

