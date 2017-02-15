Register
17:49 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    AROMAS DEL ECUADOR

    Russia Should Ramp Up Import of Latin American Products Russian Ambassador

    © Flickr/ Agencia de Noticias ANDES
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11320

    Russia’s Ambassador to Ecuador Andrei Veklenko said that the delays in filling the gaps, caused by the Russian countermeasures against the Western sanctions, with Latin American products are obvious, because the quality of Latin American products is very.

    Flag of Ecuador
    © Flickr/ Phillip Barron
    Russia Becomes Major Market for Ecuador - President Correa
    QUITO (Sputnik) — Russia should increase import of products made in Latin America to fill the gaps caused by the Russian countermeasures against the Western sanctions, Russia’s Ambassador to Ecuador Andrei Veklenko told Sputnik.

    "The delays in filling the gaps, caused by certain sanctions, with Latin American products are obvious. This process needs to be spurred, because the quality of local [Latin American] products is very, very high, everyone knows that," the ambassador said in an interview.

    As a result of the inspections, conducted by the Russian agricultural watchdog in Ecuador in November 2016, more Ecuadorian products could appear on the Russian market soon, among them fish and shrimps, cheese and dairy products, Veklenko noted.

    Flag of Ecuador
    © Flickr/ Phillip Barron
    Ecuador Confident of Attracting Even More Russian Investment
    The import of Ecuadorian shrimps to Russia in 2016 increased by 90% in comparison with 2015, the Russian envoy added.

    "Ecuador has perfect coffee, chocolate and cocoa. However, they have not been supplied so far and this is the potential that could be used," the ambassador said, referring to the Ecuadorian import to Russia.

    The European Union, the Unites States and some other Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and several times extended them. In turn, Russia has denied the allegations and in turn introduced a food embargo on meat products, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from certain countries that sanctioned Moscow.

    Related:

    Russia Becomes Major Market for Ecuador - President Correa
    Russia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Ecuador in Aftermath of Earthquake
    Ecuador Eyes Increasing Product Portfolio of Exports to Russia - Ambassador
    Ecuador Confident of Attracting Even More Russian Investment
    Tags:
    Andrei Veklenko, Latin America, Ecuador, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok