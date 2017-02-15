Some Aspects of Egypt Flights Security Remain Problematic - Upper House Speaker

© REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany Egypt Security Expert Calls for More Comprehensive Anti-Terrorist Measures

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Cairo has improved most security aspects providing for safe Egypt-Russia flights, but Moscow believes that a few details remain problematic, Russian upper house of parliament speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday.

"The work on this project is almost finished, most items on the agenda for the improvement of the security on flights from Egypt have been carried out. However, there is a number of details that we are not satisfied with," Matvienko said.

Matvienko stressed that Russian stance on the matter had not changed and the security of its citizens remains a priority.

The upper house speaker confirmed that she would go to Egypt in the beginning of March on a planned official visit, unrelated to the flight security issues.

Russia has carried out a series of security checks at Egyptian airports after a crash of a Russian passenger plane that exploded soon after it took off at the Sharm El-Sheikh airport in October 2015.

The Airbus A321 crash over the Sinai desert killed 224 people aboard. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) classified the air disaster, the deadliest in Russian and Soviet history, as a terrorist attack.

Russia grounded flights to and from Egypt in November 2015. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said in January that the February inspection would likely be the last and suggested restrictions could be lifted in the near future, but the latest inspection showed that some details still had to be improved.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!