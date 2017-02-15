NATO Considers Cyberdefense Vital Amid 60% Increase in Cyberattacks in 2016

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — NATO considers cyberdefense one of its top priorities as it faced about 500 cyberattacks a month in 2016, which constitutes a 60-percent increase compared to 2015, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"Last year, NATO experienced an average of 500 cyberincidents per month, which required our experts to respond, an increase of 60 percent over 2015," Stoltenberg told reporters after a NATO ministerial meeting.

The NATO chief stressed that cyberdefense was of crucial importance to the Alliance.

On January 19, Stoltenberg expressed a similar concern in an interview with Die Welt newspaper.

The NATO chief reportedly said that most of the attacks were sponsored by the governments rather than private individuals.