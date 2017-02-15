Kurds Not to Recognize Unattended Conferences' Decisions on Syria - PYD Co-Chair

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Turkey Unwelcome: Syrian Kurds Ready to Defend Territories Liberated From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Syrian Kurds will not recognize the decisions of international conferences on Syria, if they take place without their participation, co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Asya Abdullah said Wednesday.

"If they really want to solve the Syrian problem, it is necessary to take into account our opinion, we should take part. For we will never accept any decision of a conference held without our participation," Abdullah said.

