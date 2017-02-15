Kremlin: Russia Not Officially Accused of Violating INF Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No country has officially accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, noting Moscow's continued commitment to the 1987 accord.

"Nobody officially accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty," Peskov told reporters. "Of course Russia was and remains committed to its international obligations, including in the framework of the agreement."

US media reported Tuesday that Russia deployed ground-based nuclear cruise missiles in purported violation of the Russia-US agreement that prohibits the development, testing or fielding of ground-based cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.