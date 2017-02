© Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov Jordan to Take Active Part in All Technical, Plenary Meetings on Syria in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik)Bilateral meetings got underway on Wednesday among participants of Astana talks with a focus on reinforcing the ceasefire in Syria, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik.

"Participants also intend to agree a regulation on the joint task force and other documents dealing with the regions that joined the ceasefire, and zones of violations of the cessation of hostilities," the source said of the closed-door meeting's agenda.

