Defense Secretary Mattis Says Flynn's Resignation Has No Impact on Pentagon

Revenge of Neocons? Who Will Replace Michael Flynn and What It Tells Us

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The controversy surrounding Flynn began when someone leaked information that he was speaking to Russian officials and urging them not to overreact to the sanctions placed on them by the Obama administration — implying that the Trump administration may have a different position on Russia than his predecessor.

Flynn resigned after media reported based on leaked information that Flynn has misled Trump administration officials on the extent of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak focused on anti-Russia sanctions.

"Here's the bottom line, ladies and gentlemen," Mattis explained. "I'm brought in to be the secretary of defense and I give the president advice on the use of military force and frankly, this has no impact on what I'm heading there [to Europe] for."

Mattis pointed out that Flynn's departure from the Trump administration does not change the message at all.

"And who's on the president's staff is who I will work with," Mattis added.

In Europe, Mattis will attend the annual Munich Security Conference from February 17 to February 19 where he will hold meetings with defense ministers with other major nations from around the world.

Mattis plans to emphasize the continued commitment of the US government to the NATO alliance and to defeating Daesh.