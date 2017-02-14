Register
19:04 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo

    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project

    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    World
    Get short URL
    128470

    China would be better off cultivating its own trade agreements, rather than accepting an invitation to join TPP after the US departure from the free trade deal, Chen Fengying of the Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations told Sputnik.

    Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ ERIKA SANTELICES
    Seeing Other Partners: Latin America Could Turn to Russia, China in Wake of Trade Split With US
    Some signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are keen to recast it with Chinese involvement following Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the free trade agreement.

    Last month Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had held discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about the possibility of continuing without the US, but with China.

    "There is also the opportunity for the TPP to proceed without the United States," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. 

    "Certainly there is the potential for China to join the TPP," he added.

    However, it is by no means certain that China will want to resurrect TPP, given the existence of alternatives such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement currently being negotiated by 16 states in East Asia and Australasia, Chen Fengying of the Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations told Sputnik.

    "The TPP was not created to China's taste. For China, joining the TPP is not worth it. Perhaps, it won't be able to digest this concept and in the end it will have to spit it out. Other countries have already discussed the conditions of entering into partnership and a lot of these conditions won't be beneficial for China. It's the equivalent of eating something that doesn't suit you and getting indigestion," Fengying said.

    "China would be better off developing confidence in its own power and developing its own conceptions of trade deals, for example the RCEP and similar deals. China needs to promote multinational and bilateral co-operation simultaneously. By multilateral interaction, I mean co-operation within the framework of organizations such as the WTO, IMF and World Bank."

    "If you look at the other side of regional trade agreements, you can say that they bind together countries with different directions and development aims. The TPP is this kind of agreement, the negotiation process within the framework of this kind of partnership is very difficult," Fengying said.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    It's High Time for China to Take Washington's Vacant Seat in TPP
    In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined plans to expand the RCEP. The agreement is currently under negotiation between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and six states which are currently free trade partners of ASEAN (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).

    "We will advance the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific and negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to form a global network of free trade arrangements. China stands for concluding open, transparent and win-win regional free trade arrangements and opposes forming exclusive groups that are fragmented in nature," the Chinese President said.

    On January 23, Donald Trump signed an executive order fulfilling his campaign promise to stop the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

    Although it was uncertain whether the deal would have been ratified by the US Congress, Trump's move killed off the controversial proposal, which had 12 signatories and aimed to create the world's largest free trade area, accounting for roughly 40 percent of global GDP. 

    TTP was strongly supported by former US President Barack Obama, who saw the free trade deal as a crucial part of his "pivot to Asia" foreign policy

    However, the deal was the subject of protests in the US and other countries such as New Zealand, as people feared that reducing trade barriers would have a negative effect on jobs in developed countries, and that regulatory changes would leave public institutions vulnerable to legal action from multinational corporations and intensify the privatization of public services such as healthcare.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Too Early' to Speak of Consequences of US Withdrawal From TPP - Moscow
    Benefit to US Economy From TPP Trade Deal Exit ‘Remains to Be Seen’
    Withdrawal From TPP Puts Washington's 'Reliability Into Question'
    Tags:
    Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), free trade agreement, TPP, Donald Trump Jr, Xi Jinping, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Smart move China. Why continue with a secretive doomed to fail agreement that is based on a CORPORATE take over of nations and governments.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok