Kremlin: Fact of Recurrent 'Hysterical' Anti-Putin Campaigns Abroad is Obvious

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is necessary to think of legal protection mechanisms in a situation of a campaign in some countries aimed against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"You know that the president is quite constructive about critical remarks.. Of course, the president and his administration categorically reject any materials that contain a personal insult. We believe this is unacceptable, and, of course, in this case, some legal mechanisms for the protection of honor and dignity… already exist, but here it is worth considering," Peskov told reporters.

"The fact that at times such a hysterical anti-Putin campaign is here and there manifested in various countries abroad is obvious," he said.

Last week, Peskov said Moscow would exercise patience toward Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's apology for disparaging remarks he made about Russian President Vladimir Putin he slated for 2023.

Responding to the Kremlin's demand for an apology for calling Putin a "killer", O'Reilly said "check in with me around 2023."

O'Reilly made his remark in an interview with US President Donald Trump. The US leader said in response that the United States was not that innocent, stressing that it would be better to have good relations with Russia.