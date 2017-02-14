Kremlin 'Flattered to Hear That Russian Media are Popular' Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is flattered to know that Russian media are popular abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday in response to Western politicians' accusations.

"We are flattered to hear that Russian media are popular. This is a big plus. And perhaps it is a great achievement of those carrying out the editorial management of these media," Peskov told reporters.

He called it "absurd" to claim that Russian media is attempting to influence public opinion, but said it was praiseworthy to see their increasing presence in what he characterized as a competitive media landscape.

New Western accusations leveled against Russian media aim to denigrate their reputation, Peskov said, warning European politicians against peddling so-called fake news.

"I will admit to you honestly that I have not found material [critical of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron] on either Sputnik or RT. I do not rule out another canard attempting to tarnish these media," Peskov told reporters.

He urged caution in an era "when our European colleagues themselves utter the words 'fake news' like mantra."

"So let us, when we talk about RT and Sputnik, beware of these fake news against Sputnik and RT," Peskov warned.

The general secretary of En Marche! party headed by French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron launched an unsubstantiated attack against the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency over alleged influence on the French "democratic life."