Kremlin 'Flattered to Hear That Russian Media are Popular' Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is flattered to know that Russian media are popular abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday in response to Western politicians' accusations.
"We are flattered to hear that Russian media are popular. This is a big plus. And perhaps it is a great achievement of those carrying out the editorial management of these media," Peskov told reporters.
New Western accusations leveled against Russian media aim to denigrate their reputation, Peskov said, warning European politicians against peddling so-called fake news.
"I will admit to you honestly that I have not found material [critical of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron] on either Sputnik or RT. I do not rule out another canard attempting to tarnish these media," Peskov told reporters.
He urged caution in an era "when our European colleagues themselves utter the words 'fake news' like mantra."
"So let us, when we talk about RT and Sputnik, beware of these fake news against Sputnik and RT," Peskov warned.
The general secretary of En Marche! party headed by French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron launched an unsubstantiated attack against the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency over alleged influence on the French "democratic life."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course western media have become parasites to both the public and governments. You really only need to see WHO it is that run these establishments and there prioritized choice of funding!!! As example, the Australian media grub Rupert Murdoch owns over 70% of Australia media and a vast overseas conglomerate including FOX and FOXTEL. So manipulating the market to whatever is best served by government funding is his main interest. His net worth in 2014 was 12.4 BILLION $ probably payed by corrupt politicians!!! At least Sputnik and R/T tell it how it is and NOT manipulated by some media parasite for government interests of the likes of Murdoch!!! While ONLY serving the corrupted governments they will (media) continue to put out there lies and propaganda!!!
