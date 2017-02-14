Will Return of Chinese Soldier Thaw Sino-India Relations?

© AFP 2016/ Manjunath KIRAN China’s Air Warfare Wing to Debut at 11th Edition of Aero India 2017

New Delhi (Sputnik)Chinese soldier, Wang Qi, was reunited with his family in Shaanxi in China after more than 50 years due to the joint efforts of Indian and Chinese government.

China has praised India for this facilitating the travel of Wang Qi.

“Thanks to the concerted efforts of China and India, Wang Qi has come back to China and got reunited with his family. We commend the assistance by relevant departments of India,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told media.

Chinese soldier, Wang Qi, was stuck in India after crossing the border following the 1962 India-China war.

Wang Qi, a soldier in the Chinese army, was deployed along the China-India border when he inadvertently crossed into India and was captured by the Indian Red Cross and handed over to the Indian Army. Wang was sentenced for seven years for espionage and illegally entering into the Indian Territory. After his release from prison, Wang Qi settled in Tirodi village of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, 78 years old Wang Qi arrived in China on Saturday along with his son Vishnu Wang, daughter-in-law Neha and granddaughter Khanak Wang. Wang’s Indian wife Shushila and his daughter didn’t accompany due to ill health.

“Wang Qi and his family members were received by Chinese officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provincial government of Shaanxi province Beijing. From our Embassy, Second Secretaries Thelma John David and Siddharth Malik were present to receive them as well. Two of our Mission officials also travelled with Wang Qi and family to their hometown,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media.

Indian initiative to facilitate the travel of Chinese soldier might be able to thaw the frosty Sino-Indian relations which are necessary for peace and stability in Asian region.

