Russian Sailors Detained in Libya Provided With Lawyers to Prepare for Trial

SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) — Three Russian sailors detained in Libya and suspected of oil smuggling are provided with lawyers in the run-up to a court hearing, Sevastopol human rights commissioner Pavel Butsai told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Russian sailors in Libya are provided with an opportunity to talk to our lawyers," Butsai said.
The Temeteron tanker, owned by a Greek company but operating under the flag of Belize, was detained by Libyan forces in June 2016 in Al Zawayah waters, western Libya. The crew consists of three Russians, five Ukrainians and a Greek citizen.
