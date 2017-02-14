Register
13:00 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    Russian Sailors Detained in Libya Provided With Lawyers to Prepare for Trial

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    World
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    The situation with Russian sailors detained in Libya and suspected of oil smuggling was complicated because of the Greek owner, who did not take necessary steps to free the crew members, according to Sevastopol human rights commissioner Pavel Butsai.

    SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) — Three Russian sailors detained in Libya and suspected of oil smuggling are provided with lawyers in the run-up to a court hearing, Sevastopol human rights commissioner Pavel Butsai told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The Russian sailors in Libya are provided with an opportunity to talk to our lawyers," Butsai said.

    Situation in Libya
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Russia, EU Not in Detailed Discussions on Libya - Kremlin Spokesman
    The ombudsman added that the situation with sailors was complicated because of the Greek owner, who did not take necessary steps to free the crew members. The Russian Foreign Ministry is also participating in the resolution of the problem, he noted.

    The Temeteron tanker, owned by a Greek company but operating under the flag of Belize, was detained by Libyan forces in June 2016 in Al Zawayah waters, western Libya. The crew consists of three Russians, five Ukrainians and a Greek citizen.

    Related:

    Russian Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates 'Alive and Well' - Vessel Captain
    Three Russian Sailors Captured by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea Released
    Nigerian Pirates Kidnap Three Russian Sailors in West Africa
    Tags:
    sailors, Libya, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok