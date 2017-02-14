Russia's First Private Space Tourism Craft Flight Test Set for 2020

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Pavel Pushkin, director of CosmoCourse company, said the spacecraft's production is funded by a private investor. It is expected to be launched from a Russian cosmodrome and conduct space tours at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

"The start of flight tests is scheduled for 2019-2020," Pushkin said.

Potential space tourists would be admitted to the private spaceflight program after three-day training and medical examination.

"Space tourists will be offered a 15-minute flight in a group of six tourists. Each will be in a state of weightlessness inside a cabin with a total volume of 30 square meters [320 square feet]," Pushkin said.

