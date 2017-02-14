Register
11:29 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian and Chinese flags (File)

    China Accounts for 80% of Syria's Foreign Trade - Syrian Ambassador to China

    © AFP 2016/ WANG ZHAO
    World
    Get short URL
    0 146 0 0

    Syrian ambassador to China said that China is Syria's largest trade partner, accounting for about 80 percent of the country's foreign trade.

    Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Some 5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria - Syrian Ambassador to China
    BEIJING (Sputnik) China is Syria's largest trade partner, accounting for about 80 percent of the country's foreign trade, Imad Moustapha, the Syrian ambassador to China, told Sputnik.

    "China was our first trade partner before crisis in Syria. Now because of the almost non-existing trade relations between us and the West, China's role has become even larger and larger. So it is not only number one trade partner, it is maybe responsible for 80 percent of the whole trade of Syria. And besides there are other dimensions to these relationships," Moustapha said in an interview.

    The trade has become almost unilateral as Syrian oil export decreased dramatically due to the conflict, the Syrian ambassador added.

    "We import from China now almost everything. From electricity generator units to… building materials, a very wide variety of products produced in China, manufacturing equipment, spare parts, you name it, it is a very wide spectrum of products that we import. China used to import oil from Syria… of course, now less and less oil exports from Syria because of the terrorist attacks on the oil fields and because they control many oil fields. So I would say that most of the trade between Syria and China is unilateral," the senior diplomat stressed.

    Describing the current state of Syrian-Chinese relations, the ambassador characterized them as being very solid and based on many years of friendship.

    China has increased the level of its diplomatic involvement in the Syrian crisis settlement, Imad Moustapha, the Syrian ambassador to China said.

    "Recently… China has raised up its official and diplomatic engagement in the Syrian crisis. They appointed a special envoy to Syria, he has visited Syria and many countries that play role in the Syrian crisis… In the past year, I have personally noticed an intensification of Chinese approach to the Syrian crisis, the level of discussion, the level of exchanges diplomatically but even in other aspects… China is pushing forward its degree of involvement and attempts to resolve Syrian crisis," Moustapha said in an interview.

    He noted that China had been coordinating its stance on Syria with Russia.

    "China did try many times to help bring the different Syrian parties to a sort of a dialogue but because of the geographical distance and geostrategic distance also, China did not play a proactive role… it just played a smoothing role. Particularly, if you take into account that China and Russia liaise tightly on many diplomatic fronts and, I believe I have insider information, China coordinates with Russia to a very large degree its Syrian policy. And because Russia is actively and rigorously involved in the Syrian crisis so China is providing background support," the ambassador added.

    Moustapha said that the main reason behind China's increased involvement in the crisis was in better understanding of the conflict's essence, as well as a significant number of Chinese militants from East Turkestan Islamic Movement, up to 5,000, fighting on the side of terrorists in Syria.

    The ambassador concluded by saying that Damascus believed Beijing could play a constructive role in the Syrian settlement and act as an important balancing factor.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China to Provide Syria With $16Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid
    China to Provide More Aid to Syria, President Says
    China Hopes for Syrian Conflict Sides to Uphold UN-Backed Ceasefire
    China Set to Keep Providing Support to Syria, Ambassador Says
    Tags:
    trade, Imad Moustapha, China, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok