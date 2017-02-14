Tokyo Says US Defense Pact Will Apply to Kuril Islands If Transferred by Russia

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)If Southern Kuril Islands disputed by Japan would be transferred by Moscow to Tokyo then they would be protected by Washington under the 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, the country's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"Under Japanese-US treaty, all Japanese regions are covered by its fifth article," Kishida said in the parliament answering the respective question.

This article states that "each party… would act to meet the common danger in accordance with its constitutional provisions and processes."

The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

On Monday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he had secured understanding of US President Donald Trump of the importance of a dialogue with Russia for solving the territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo.

On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Abe, with the sides agreeing to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

