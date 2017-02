© AFP 2016/ ARIS MESSINIS Turkey Provides Schooling to Over 480,000 Syrian Refugee Children - Education Minister

ASTANA (Sputnik)Turkey is expected to provide information on the composition of its delegation and the armed Syrian opposition's participation at the latest round of ceasefire talks in Astana, the Kazakh foreign minister said Tuesday.

"Turkey too will soon provide information on the composition of its delegation, and we expect information from Turkey on the participation of the armed Syrian opposition," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters of the February 15-16 talks in the Kazakh capital.

