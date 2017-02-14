Pentagon Chief to Start First Europe Trip With Visit to NATO HQ in Brussels

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake All Eyes on Mattis at NATO, Munich Meetings for Clues to Future US Policies

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Mattis is expected to meet his counterparts from NATO member states and to host a meeting of senior officials in the US-led international coalition against the Daesh jihadist group, banned in many countries including the United States and Russia.

According to the US Department of Defense, the visit will emphasize the country’s commitment to NATO as well as to defeating Daesh terrorists.

