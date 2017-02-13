US, Canada to Modernize NORAD Partnership in Cyber, Space

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Canada are committed to strengthening the defense partnership in North America and expand it to other areas, including cyber-activities and space, a joint statement from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"United States and Canadian forces jointly conduct aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning in defense of North America," the statement noted. "We will work to modernize and broaden our NORAD Partnership in these key domains, as well as in cyber and space."