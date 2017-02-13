Canada Must Stand Up Against Trump's Travel Regime - New Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must express Ottawa’s opposition to US President Donald Trump’s policies against immigrants and refugees during their meeting at the White House, New Democratic Party of Canada (NDP) Foreign Affairs Critic Helene Laverdiere said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau must take this opportunity to tell Mr. Trump the truth that Canadians are opposed to his policies that turn away immigrants and refugees based on their religion," Laverdiere said in a press release. "It is always the job of the Prime Minister of Canada to stand up for human rights on the world stage and that still applies when speaking to allies."

Trudeau is visiting Washington, DC on Monday. The White House said the visit would be aimed at strengthening the relationship between the United States and its northern neighbor.

On January 27,

Donald Trump signed the executive order

"Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

After that Trudeau said Canada’s doors would be open to refugees.

Trudeau said he would talk to Trump about the success of Canada's refugee policy.