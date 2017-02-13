US to Take All Necessary Measures to Deter N. Korea Threat After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States stands ready to take all necessary measures to deter the threat posed by North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missile launch on Saturday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing.

"We strongly condemn this and North Korea's other recent missile tests," Davis told reporters on Monday. "North Korea's unlawful weapons programs represent a clear, grave threat to our national security. We will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to our and our allies' territories and citizens."