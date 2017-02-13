OPEC Revises Russian 2017 GDP Growth Forecast Up by 0.1% to 1% - Monthly Report

"An improving oil sector and sound domestic economic developments have lifted Russian economic growth by 0.1 percentage point (pp) so far in 2017," the January report reads.
Last month's OPEC forecast stood at 0.9 percent.
"Further upward revisions are likely in the coming months, given a continuation of the current trend," OPEC said.
The revision comes as Russia emerges from a two-year recession that began amid collapsing commodity prices, including oil, as well as the Western sanctions. In 2016, Russia's economy is estimated to have contracted by 0.5 percent after contracting almost 4 percent the previous year. The first three quarters saw negative growth rates before a slight GDP increase in the fourth quarter. The Economic Development Ministry's 2017 baseline scenario forecast is a GDP increase of 0.6 percent.
