15:46 GMT +313 February 2017
    Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016

    Munich Security Report Forecasts New World Order if US Changes Tack

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    111010

    The latest Munich Security Report predicts a new world order should Washington abandon its role of the global leader.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New US President Donald Trump's isolationist policies could significantly undermine the current liberal world order and weaken numerous international institutions, the latest Munich Security Report, published on Monday, said.

    "The consequences for the international order could be tremendous: if the US does retreat, vacuums will be filled by other actors. Key institutions will be weakened, spoilers will be emboldened. And some US allies may see no alternative than to start hedging by seeking out new partners," the report, released by the organizers of the annual Munich Security Conference several days before the event kicks off in Germany, said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry
    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Lavrov: Russia Hopes for Close Cooperation With Trump on Fighting 'Absolute Evil'
    Throughout his election campaign, Trump voiced criticism of "obsolete" NATO, stating that the United States contributes too much with little return, as well expressing hope to mend ties with Russia. The president has also made moves to bring down various international trade agreements, pursuing a more bilateral approach.

    German diplomat and conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger expressed fear that the direction in which the world's last superpower is moving may amount to the end of Western dominance in shaping international affairs.

    "The United States might move from being a provider of public goods and international security to pursuing a more unilateralist, maybe even nationalistic foreign policy," Ischinger said in the report's preface.

    The Munch Security Conference will be held on February 17 through February 19. The conference is attended by hundreds of senior officials from around the world, including state leaders, ministers, NGOs, industry, media and academia representatives. This year's event will be attended by over 500 people, according to the organizers. The agenda will focus on the election of Trump, the future of NATO, EU relations with Russia and the war in Syria.

    Tags:
    Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, Donald Trump, United States
