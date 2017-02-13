Register
14:15 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BRICS and SCO International Media Centre

    BRICS 2017: China Releases Theme, Priorities of Xiamen Summit in September

    Host photo agency
    World
    Get short URL
    0 15510

    Xiamen BRICS Summit will be held amid increasing differences between India and China and other major global developments such as Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda

    Several reports show that BRICS countries are the one of the biggest losers due to tax evasion practices followed by multinational companies (MNCs). Despite raising their voice against shadowy deposits in financial systems, western nation do not adhere to the law they themselves propagate at various forums.
    © REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
    BRICS Countries to Jointly Stop Cross Border Tax Evasion by MNCs
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — China on Thursday released the theme and the cooperation priorities of the 2017 BRICS Summit which is scheduled to begin in September in Xiamen in the eastern Fujian province.

    The summit will be held under the theme "BRICS: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future".

    Corresponding with his counterparts in founding members, Chinese Xi Jinping has reportedly highlighted five key priority areas which include deepening cooperation, strengthening global governance, carrying out people-to-people exchanges, making institutional improvements and building broader partnerships.

    The BRICS comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The inaugural summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

    Psychology of humanizing evil
    © Flickr/ MattysFlicks
    West Waging Ideological War Against BRICS Through Propaganda – South African Minister
    South Africa was admitted to the group in 2010. A total eight summits have taken place so far with the last year's summit being held in India at Goa.

    The Xiamen summit will be held at a time when relations between New Delhi and Beijing are not very cordial due to differences over India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and over the ban of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

    Yet another global development which may have a major impact on deliberations between BRICS members is the Donald Trump administration in the US and the new regime's protectionist measures and pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which has left the baton of free trade among the emerging economies of BRICS along with other like-minded Asia-Pacific nations.

    Related:

    China Sees Next BRICS Summit as Way to Sum Up Experience of Organization
    BRICS-Created Bank Approves Loans for Projects in China, India Worth $640Mln
    BRICS Bank, China Communications Bank Sign MoU Deal on Strategic Cooperation
    China's Presidency in BRICS to Focus on Economic Agenda, Growth Support
    Tags:
    BRICS, Xiamen, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok