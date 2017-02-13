Register
11:13 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Polish national flag waves above the Zamkowy Square as people stop to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014

    'Political Absurdity': Poland Lacks Clear-Cut Russia Policy, Awaits US Signal

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    World
    Get short URL
    147820

    Poland has yet to hammer out a clear-cut strategy in its relations with its immediate Eastern neighbors, including Russia, Polish political commentator Mariusz Olszewski told Sputnik.

    American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Poland as 'Bargaining Chip' in Row Between US, Russia?
    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, Polish political commentator and former MP Mariusz Olszewski said that Warsaw does not have a clear-cut strategy with regard to its eastern European neighbors, including Russia.

    The interview came after Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said that Warsaw is willing to restore economic relations with Moscow.

    He said that Russia remains an important neighbor of Poland despite the political differences between the two countries, but that "it takes two to tango."

    Waszczykowski also reiterated his hope that Russia will deliver the wreckage of the Polish presidential plane which crashed in Russia in 2010 to Warsaw.

    On April 10, 2010, a jet airliner carrying then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and a large contingent of government officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near the Moscow Region city of Smolensk. 

    All 96 people on board died in the crash. The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said that the flight crew's decision not to reroute the plane to an alternative aerodrome had led to the crash and an independent Polish investigation confirmed these conclusions.

    However, the Polish nationalist blogosphere responded to the tragedy with its own anti-Russian conspiracy theories. The event was especially politically charged because the delegation had been scheduled to attend a memorial service dedicated to the victims of the Katyn Massacre.

    Commenting on Waszczykowski's statement, Mariusz Olszewski remained downbeat about a thaw in ties between Moscow and Warsaw.

    "The speech by the Polish Foreign Minister was actually a hymn in his honor. On many issues, Poland's current foreign policy is nothing but a continuation of the foreign policy pursued by the former government, which has not rendered a good service to the country," Olszewski said.

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Poland Seeks to Put Issue of Kaczynski Plane Wreckage Return on Int'l Agenda
    He drew attention to the fact that Foreign Minister Waszczykowski said nothing about Poland's relations with its immediate neighbors, including Russia, in a far-reaching perspective.

    Olszewski emphasized that "a serious state should have a well-though-out scenario on changing [Russian-Polish] relations; [the lack of one] leaves much to be desired."

    "The very fact that Waszczykowski signaled Poland's readiness to develop a dialogue with Russia is important, of course. But it must be followed by another step, namely, the dialogue itself. It is impossible to talk without talking. This is political absurdity," he added.

    He also said that at the moment, the political centers in Europe are waiting for changes in the United States under President Donald Trump, something that Olszewski said may be followed by a new stage of Polish foreign policy.

    "I think that only after the White House's step, Europe's stance on Russia will undergo changes which will help resolve a spate of problems that have emerged in the last three years," he concluded.

    The NATO emblem is seen before a defence ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 22, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS
    Helpful Hints: Poland Instructs NATO on Topics of Discussion With Russia
    In December 2016, Polish Ambassador to Moscow Wlodzimierz Marciniak told Sputnik that there is no reason for concern in Warsaw over US President-elect Donald Trump, and that Poland hopes for the restoration of a political dialogue with Russia.

    "There are hopes that this dialogue will be restored. If changes under the new US President lead to certain progress in that regard, it should only be welcomed. All NATO members agree that a political dialogue should be conducted with Russia," Marciniak said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Wants to See Poland as Strong, Independent Partner – Putin
    Poland Offers Russia to Renew Mutual Monitoring of Military Drills – Ambassador
    Poland Hopes for Restoration of Dialogue With Russia – Ambassador
    Poland Confirms Breaches in Organization of Kaczynski's 2010 Visit to Russia
    Tags:
    changes, government, strategy, policy, dialogue, relations, Donald Trump, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      it's not a "dialogue" when you are sabre rattling and pointing a gun at the other side. What that shows is that you are a weak and silly person and doing so may result in yourself getting a bullet in your head. Unless the Polish c*ck-sucking prostitutes and their US customers man up and stop the ridiculous threatening there will be no "dialogue"...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok