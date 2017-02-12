Register
18:31 GMT +312 February 2017
    A photograph made available February 28, 2008, shows Britain's Prince Harry (R) as he passes a donkey while on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on January 02, 2008

    Prince Harry and the Blame Game: Afghans Not Impressed by Complaining Royal

    © AFP 2016/ JOHN STILLWELL / POOL
    0 438111

    The revelations of Prince Harry, who complained about his service in Afghanistan, have found no sympathy with Afghan parliamentarians and military experts who noted to Sputnik that the royal highness forgot to mention that if his country hadn't sent its troops to fight in Afghanistan then there would have been no grounds for his complaints.

    British Prince Harry has "opened up about stress of his Afghanistan war service" as he visited ambulance crews in Waterloo, south London, according to the celebrity news magazine People.

    "Prince Harry spoke about the mental health challenges he faced while serving in Afghanistan," the outlet said.

    Prince Harry visits the London Ambulance Service in central London at the London Ambulance Service in central London, Britain February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Prince Harry visits the London Ambulance Service in central London at the London Ambulance Service in central London, Britain February 2, 2017

    While recalling his days flying rescue helicopters on his second tour, he said:

    "You land and then hand them over and then are radioed to do something else. You never find out how that guy or girl recovered, whether they did recover or they didn’t."

    His royal highness also stressed the "importance of talking."

    "I also believe if people in the green uniform aren’t coming forward and talking about it, people driving blue light vehicles in general aren’t talking about it, then the rest of us aren’t going to talk about it."

    Prince Harry talks to medical staff in an ambulance as part of the Heads Together campaign at the London Ambulance Service in central London, Britain February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Prince Harry talks to medical staff in an ambulance as part of the Heads Together campaign at the London Ambulance Service in central London, Britain February 2, 2017

    "We’re all human, we’re not machines, despite a lot of people in certain jobs having to think and behave like machines in order to get the best out of you – I accept that – but it’s not weakness, it’s strength to be able to come forward, deal with it, move on and be a better person," he added.

    However the revelations of the British prince found no sympathy with Afghan parliamentarians and military experts.

    All these hardships and moral shocks could have been easily avoided if the British contingent had not been sent to Afghanistan, Shekiba Hashemi, a deputy to Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of the Afghan parliament, also known as the National Assembly, told Sputnik.

    "The direct interference of the UK into military and political system of Afghanistan is absolutely evident to everyone," she said.

    "The British had infiltrated into our politics so deeply that they know almost everything about us. And we have to put up with it," she added.

    British Troops Remembering the Fallen in Afghanistan
    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    UK Brings Number of Troops Stationed in Afghanistan to 500
    However when the prince starts complaining about the hardships in her country, the deputy noted, he therefore admits the incapacity of his own country to influence the military and political decisions of Afghanistan.

    He also demoralizes the Afghan security forces which undergo training under the leadership of British instructors, Shekiba Hashemi explained.

    "Who knows, the war in Afghanistan could have been much shorter if the UK hadn't sent its troops to fight in our country. Then Prince Harry would have had no grounds to complain," she stated.

    Meanwhile Moulavi Ahmadullah Moahed, also a deputy to Wolesi Jirga, noted to Sputnik that we shouldn't take Prince Harry's statements so seriously.

    "First of all, we should not treat this seriously," he told Sputnik.

    "Secondly, the involvement of the prince during the military operations in Afghanistan in due time was nothing but a PR stunt," he said.

    Many people know for a fact that he didn't take part directly in any military operations, the deputy said. Unlike the Afghans who are risking their lives every year for the sake of peace in their country.

    "The revelations of the prince only prove the UK's double standards towards Afghanistan. One the one hand, London is arming the Afghan army, on the other – is blaming it in its unwillingness and inability to fight, which is a lie," he told Sputnik.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and Brigadier Ian Rigden, (R) Chief mentor At Afghan National Army Officer Academy arrives during his visits at Camp Qargha in Kabul, Afghanistan November 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail
    UK's Johnson Hails London's Role in Improving Life in 'Amazing' Afghanistan
    Meanwhile Afghan military expert Nusratullah Nusrat noted that the Afghan government has every reason to hold Prince Harry and his country accountable for revealing to the public what should be kept classified.

    "It is interference into the internal matters of our country and divulgence of our official secrets. By the way, Prince Harry knows only too well that the Afghan security forces are fighting against terrorists on our territory around the clock and are courageously performing their duty, and it is absolutely within the power of foreign contingents to cooperate with them," he finally stated.

