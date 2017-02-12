Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    Russian Foreign Ministry Following Putin's Orders on Boosting Embassies Security

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry made additional proposals on improving the safety of diplomatic missions, diplomats, other employees of embassies and consulates general after assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a news conference in Rome following talks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Lavrov: Attempts to Recruit Russian Diplomats Abroad Continue
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry has been implementing the set of measures ordered by President Vladimir Putin aimed at improvement of security of embassies and diplomats working abroad, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV channel broadcast Sunday.

    On Friday, Lavrov said that Moscow had elaborated a system of measures to increase security staff and to improve technical protection in its overseas diplomatic missions.

    "You have mentioned a tragic death of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov. Security is now our first priority. After the tragedy in Ankara and President Putin’s request, we made additional proposals on improving the safety of our diplomatic missions, diplomats, other employees of embassies and consulates general… The proposals have been approved and are being implemented," Lavrov said in the interview.

    Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, speaks at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, moments before a gunman opened fire on him
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Russia Cooperates With Turkey in Ambassador Karlov’s Murder Investigation
    He added that the ministry was enjoyed a fruitful cooperation with Russia's Federal Border Guard Service to ensure safety of diplomatic missions and stressed that the steps were taken in the first place in the countries with "complex situation."

    "In the countries with ongoing internal armed conflicts we use special forces units and such units are currently deployed in 12 states. As the analysis of the situation continues, we will consider the need to extend this list together with our colleagues from the security services," Lavrov stated.

    On December 19, 2016, Karlov was shot by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

    On December 20, Putin ordered to boost security measures in Russia and Russian missions abroad and to expand cooperation with foreign security agencies on anti-terror issues.

