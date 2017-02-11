Register
16:45 GMT +3
11 February 2017
    Young boys, children soldiers sit on February 10, 2015 prepare to lay down their arms at a ceremony of the child soldiers disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration in Pibor oversawn by UNICEF and partners

    German-Made Arms Exported Abroad Ending Up in the Hands of Child Soldiers

    © AFP 2016/ CHARLES LOMODONG
    A recently published study by the German Alliance for Child Soldiers shows that German weapons exported to war-torn countries often end up in the hands of child soldiers. The authors of the report explained that such practice violates the children's rights and demanded stricter legislation on arms exports control.

    Germany has been viewed as the world's largest small arms exporter for years. According to the study, which is based on a report by the UN Secretariat, small arms worth 800 million euros have been exported from Germany to other countries over the past 15 years.

    Arms exports brought German companies profits of 6.88 billion euro in 2016, and one billion more in 2015.

    "Instead of introducing stricter arms export control, Sigmar allowed small arms exports to rise by 47%, up to 47 million euro in 2016," Frank Mischo, children's rights expert and member of the Alliance, told Handelsblatt newspaper.

    According to the expert, more than one third of such small arms, such as Walther P99 or Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistols, as well as G3 rifles, were exported to third countries involved in armed conflicts. Often, these arms end up in the hands of children who are used as child soldiers by various rebel groups.

    "This practice strongly contradicts the announcements made by the Federal Government and puts economic and security policy over children's rights violations," Mischo said.

    A Turkish military vehicle is surrounded by security forces after it hit and killed a local woman in an accident in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir.
    © REUTERS/ Sertac Kayar
    German Arms Supplied to Turkey Used in Ankara’s Fight Against Kurds – German Lawmaker
    In his opinion, Germany, which is striving to receive a seat on the United Nations Security Council, should respect children's rights and follow the UN recommendations in this regard.

    According to the Human Rights Watch Report, child recruitment has been frequently practiced by many Syrian rebel factions, including the al-Nusra Front and Daesh. Children are often used as combatants and sex slaves, as they represent a vulnerable social group, which can be easily convinced and manipulated.

    Nowadays, about 250,000 child soldiers are being forced to participate in the fighting in at least 20 countries worldwide. Many of these countries, including the Middle Eastern states, India, Pakistan and the Philippines, are armed with German weapons. The sale of weapons to conflict zones is actually prohibited, but the absence of a strict control system makes it possible to pass over the regulations.

    A fourteen year old child soldier for the Sierra Leone Army, Abu Kamara, left, is helped with his British self Loading rifle (SLR) by another soldier while protecting the small town of Ropath near Masiaka, 55 km east of the capital Freetown, Tuesday May 23, 2000
    © AP Photo/ Adam Butler
    Two Ex-Sierra Leone Child Soldiers to Sue Security Firm Over Psychological Harm
    Last month German media revealed that German weapons supplied to Kurdish Peshmerga in northern Iraq are being sold on the black market, where they may end up in the hands of terrorist groups. Weapons on sale included Heckler and Koch G3 rifles on sale for $1,450 and $1,800, and Walther P1 pistols with an asking price of $1,200.

    The German Defense Ministry said it is committed to the "proper verification of supplied weapons," and their use in accordance with international law. However, since the Ministry is unable to trace individual arms, "the sale of individual weapons cannot be excluded with absolute certainty," German politician Tobias Pfluger told Sputnik.

      avatar
      Mitach2002
      The scum Germans don't care and neither do the British or the terrorist American government. Capitalisum, this failed experiment needs military sales. It's all bs.
