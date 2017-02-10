Russia, EU Not in Detailed Discussions on Libya - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and the European Union did not conduct detailed consultations on the situation in Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There have been no substantive negotiations with the European Union on Libya," Peskov told reporters.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and a civil war began in the country. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create a Government of National Accord (GNA), form a Presidency Council and end the political impasse.