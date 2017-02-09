Russia Ready to Establish New Counterterrorism Partnership With US - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready for the swiftest establishment of a new "architecture of partnership" with the United States on fighting terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"Indeed we are interested in the swiftest establishment with the US side of a new architecture of partnership in fighting terrorism, but, and this is especially important, on the condition that this joint work will take place on a constructive and mutually beneficial basis," he said.

Moscow hopes Russia and the United States, under new President Donald Trump, will find a specific format of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"We hope that with the new administration, we will develop a specific format of interaction in the antiterrorism sphere," Syromolotov said.