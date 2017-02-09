Iranian Defense Minister Denies Media Reports of Tehran's Missile Test

Earlier, Fox News World reported citing a US official that Iran has launched another missile from the same launch pad that was used during the ballistic missile test in January.

On January 29, Iran tested a ballistic medium-range missile resulting in US administration imposing a new round of sanctions on Tehran. Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan said that Tehran did not regard the test as a breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or a violation of the UN resolution on the issue.

"Let's start from the fact that these statements are not true, it did not happen…," Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqhan said, commenting on the recent US media report.

Last week, Iranian supreme leader’s top aide Ali Akbar Velayati said Iran intended to continue carrying out its missile tests in accordance with its defense program.

On February 3, US Treasury Department imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran , adding 12 entities and 13 individuals to the OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list, after Tehran carried out a missile launch.

The move came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.

After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqhan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs. Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.