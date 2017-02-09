Register
04:57 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A young, free-floating world sits alone in space in this illustration.

    Research: Stellar Eruptions Leave Planets in Habitable Zones With No Oxygen

    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    World
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    The search for alien life is usually centered around so-called habitable zones, or the regions around stars in which conditions are believed to be suitable for liquid water to potentially pool, and life to form, on planets.

    Uber logo
    © AFP 2016/ Mark Ralston
    Uber Picks Up Senior NASA Engineer to Develop Air Taxis
    Until now, astronomers have determined a star's habitable zone by estimating the amount of heat and light it emits. Habitable zones of stars more massive than our Sun were traditionally believed to be located farther away from the host star. Similarly, smaller and cooler stars were thought to yield close-in habitable zones.

    But NASA researchers have just overturned this scientific formula by throwing in another crucial aspect — stellar eruptions. A new study, published Monday in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, has found that frequent stellar activities can cause atmospheric erosion by dragging hydrogen and oxygen — the two ingredients of water molecules — out into space.

    According to astrophysicists, stellar eruptions must be taken into account in defining what should be considered a star's "habitable zone."

    "If we want to find an exoplanet that can develop and sustain life, we must figure out which stars make the best parents," said Vladimir Airapetian, lead author of the research, and a solar scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

    The findings uncover shortcomings in previous research, as it turns out that some proposed habitable zones may not be able to support life after all. The search for such zones has long focused on red dwarfs, as these are the coolest, smallest, and most numerous stars in the universe, but they are also prone to more frequent and powerful stellar eruptions than yellow stars like our Sun.

    "When we look at young red dwarfs in our galaxy, we see they're much less luminous than our sun today," Airapetian said.

    "By the classical definition, the habitable zone around red dwarfs must be 10 to 20 times closer-in than Earth is to the sun. Now we know these red dwarf stars generate a lot of X-ray and extreme ultraviolet emissions at the habitable zones of exoplanets through frequent flares and stellar storms."

    Sadly, this means that it is unlikely that the recently-discovered Proxima b planet in the "habitable zone" of red dwarf Proxima Centauri is actually able to support life, at least as humans know it.

    Models to estimate the oxygen escape rate are the first step in Airapetian's, and his team's, efforts to correct the customary definition of exoplanet habitability. The team's future work will include modeling nitrogen escape, as well.    

    Related:

    After 50 Years, NASA to Display Apollo 1 Hatch That Killed Three Astronauts
    Paging Men in Black: NASA Cuts Live Feed After Object Appears on ISS Camera
    Visit Scenic Pluto: NASA Puts Out Landing Simulation Video
    Tags:
    alien life, habitable, eruption, red dwarf, NASA, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok