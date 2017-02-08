© AFP 2016/ Petras Malukas NATO is 'Powerless to Meet the Real Threat of International Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The victory in World War II was achieved by the mutual efforts, and Russia will continue to honor the heroism of the previous generations along with its allies in the Eurasian Economic Union and in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Russian minister added.

"Nowadays, when the international community is facing the unprecedented outbreak of the global terrorism and extremism, the existing experience of the partnership is especially in demand in order to solve mutual issues," Lavrov said at the presentation of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s book containing foreign policy documents dated 1943.

Russia is an active participant of the anti-terror fight. The country is cooperating with a large number of nations and international organizations on mutual efforts, most recently launching a military campaign against one of the leading terrorist groups, Daesh in Syria on the request of the Syrian government.

The world has faced an increasing number of terrorist attacks recently. On December 19, 2016, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin, leaving 11 people dead and dozens injured. Devastating attacks occurred in Paris on November 13-14, 2015, in which 130 people were killed and over 300 injured. Terror threat in Middle East and Africa also remains very high.