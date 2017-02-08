Register
    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge

    These are 'Pitfalls' of Russia-Japan Joint Activities on South Kuril Islands

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    February 7, 2017 marked the 162nd anniversary of the Treaty of Shimoda which established diplomatic ties between Russia and Japan. On February 7, Japan observes Northern Territories Day, drawing additional attention to a territorial problem between Moscow and Tokyo.

    A lighthouse at the furthest end of the Yuzhno-Kurilsky cape on the Pacific coast on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge.
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Great Expectations, Old Problems: Russia, Japan Looking for Common Ground on Kuril Islands
    Japan has territorial claims for the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in the South Kurils.

    The dispute has remained unresolved since the end of World War II.  Japan and Russia have never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II due to a disagreement over four islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories. The disputed islands, located in the Sea of Okhotsk, were claimed by Soviet forces at the end of the war.

    The ice broke after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December. The visit resulted in 68 economic and investments deals, with a total worth of $2.5 billion. The sides also agreed to start consultations on joint economic activities on the four islands.

    For Russia, economic advantages from Japanese investment activities on the South Kurils are apparent. In early-December, a group of five Russian scholars and activists sent a letter to President Putin, warning of the danger which could emerge if the "islands were leased to Japan without mutual obligations to control the rules of cooperation."

    Russian (right) and Japanese national flags
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Japan Forms Interdepartmental Council on Cooperation With Russia on Kurils
    In an interview with Sputnik Japanese, one of the authors of the letter, Kirill Cherevko, an expert in Russia-Japanese ties at the Russian Academy of Sciences, described the idea of joint economic activities as breakthrough, but also said there are certain "pitfalls."

    The expert took note of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s comment about "co-residence" of Russian and Japanese nationals on the South Kuril Islands.

    "I read a transcript of talks between Putin and Abe. The Japanese premier hinted that a certain progress had already been made on the matter. As for me, the co-residence issue is the most difficult. It’s unclear how Japanese could stay on the islands, on tourist visas or as residents. For Russia, the most important thing is to preserve sovereignty over the territories and to develop cooperation," Cherevko said.

    The new Bastion coastal defense missile system during a drill in Primorsky Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Kurils Dispute: Russia Has the Right to Defend Its Territory, Japan Has the Right to Have a Voice
    According to the expert, the presence of a Japanese ethnic group could pose a "danger for Russia’s sovereignty."

    At the same time, he underscored that mutual economic cooperation is crucial to develop the South Kuril Islands.

    "Russia needs to develop those territories, but we don’t have money and human resources. If everything is done according to the agreements such cooperation will be mutually advantageous," Cherevko said.

    The expert explained that he and his colleagues sent a letter to Putin, asking to take measures to protect Russia’s territorial integrity.

    "The South Kuril Islands were handed over to the Soviet Union in full accordance with international legal norms. The obligations of each side were agreed in advance and should not be breached," he concluded.

     

    Japan to Continue Talks With Russia on Southern Kuril Islands – Foreign Minister
    Sakhalin Preparing Plan For Kuril Islands Joint Economic Activity With Japan
    Putin's Visit to Japan Strengthens Ties, Leaves Uncertainty Over Kuril Islands
    Kuril Islands Should Become Co-Residence Zone for Japanese, Russians - Abe
      siberianhusky
      If Russia would ever surrender those islands to Japan and I hope they never will the first thing that will happen is that the Americans will build large, very large military bases on those islands and Japan has nothing to say about that.
      It doesn't matter how you twist the language Japan is still an occupied country by the Americans.
