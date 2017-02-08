Register
15:56 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A lighthouse at the furthest end of the Yuzhno-Kurilsky cape on the Pacific coast on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge.

    Russia, Japan Looking for Common Ground on Kuril Islands

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 106 0 0

    On February 7, when Japan observes Northern Territories Day, Tokyo hosted the first meeting of the Interdepartmental council on cooperation with Russia on the Kuril Islands.

    Russian (right) and Japanese national flags
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Japan Forms Interdepartmental Council on Cooperation With Russia on Kurils
    The body is headed by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. The council also includes Economic, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, who is in charge of developing economic cooperation with Russia. Representatives of the Finance Ministry, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, Health, Labour, and Welfare Ministry were also included in the council.

    "I would like to ask all interested ministries to start consideration of joint economic projects with Russia, including in fishery, tourism, healthcare and environment protection. Those projects should be economically advantageous for both Japan and Russia," Kishida said opening the meeting.

    According to Seko, Russia-Japan joint economic projects on the South Kuril Islands will be based on an eight-point plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Russia last May.

    Different Goals

    Kuril Islands
    © Flickr/ Peter
    Japan to Continue Talks With Russia on Southern Kuril Islands – Foreign Minister
    A decision on joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands was made during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December. The visit resulted in a package of 12 interstate agreements and 68 commercial projects. Tokyo hopes that they would help overcome the deadlock over the Kuril Island territorial dispute.

    The dispute over the South Kuril Islands has remained unresolved since the end of WWII.  Japan and Russia have never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II due to a disagreement over four islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories. The disputed islands, located in the Sea of Okhotsk, were claimed by Soviet forces at the end of the war.

    "Consultations on joint economic activities will be a major positive step towards a peace agreement. The fact that for the first time in 71 years Japan is involved in developing the four islets is very important," Kishida said.

    Russia-Japan economic projects on the Kuril Islands should be considered in a political context, according to Taisuke Abiru, a specialist in Russian politics and expert of the Valdai international discussion club.

    December 16, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, during a joint Russia-Japan business forum in Tokyo.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin's Visit to Japan Strengthens Ties, Leaves Uncertainty Over Kuril Islands
    The first cooperation talks between Moscow and Tokyo are scheduled for March. In late-April, Abe will visit Russia and in September he will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

    "There are two approaches to organize joint economic activities. The first one is Russian. Russian wants to designate the priority projects and create the legal basis for their implementation. The second, Japanese, approach is that an agreement on economic activities is expected to help resolve the Kuril problem and sign a peace treaty," Abiru told RIA Novosti.

    Moscow agrees that joint economic projects can be the key to a peaceful agreement. At the same time, Russia is not inclined to connect such cooperation to the settlement of the territorial dispute.

    "We’re not talking about some exchange or some sale, we are talking about finding a solution where neither of the parties would feel defeated or a loser," Putin told Bloomberg, prior to his talks with Abe in September.

    Tourism, Fishery, Healthcare

    Despite the political differences, both Russia and Japan are resolved to develop joint economic projects in the region.

    "The most promising area of cooperation is the fishing industry, including fish farming. Japan has significant experience in the field. Other advantageous areas of cooperation are healthcare and tourism," Abiru pointed out.

    Yuzhno-Kurilsk village on Kunashir Island
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia's Sakhalin Preparing Plan For Kuril Islands Joint Economic Activity With Japan
    Japan has a number of advanced technologies enabling the advantageous use of small islet territories, according to Valery Mironov, deputy head of the Institute for Development, at the Russian Higher School of Economics.

    According to the expert, tourism could be the priority field of economic cooperation between Russia and Japan.

    "Tokyo hopes that an increasing number of tourists will start travelling there. There will be a lot of those willing to see the Northern Territories. So, they will need infrastructure, including hotels and roads," Mironov said.

    The assumption was echoed by Anatoly Koshkin, a professor at the Institute for Eastern Countries. According to him, it would be a mistake to industrialize the region and the unique islands should be first of all preserved as a national park.

    "No large factories should be built on the South Kurils. Infrastructure should be developed there, first of all for tourists – hotels, recreational centers and thermal resorts," Koshkin told RIA Novosti.

    He added that Russia and Japan may also cooperate in fishery and developing healthcare infrastructure on the islands.

    Stumbling Block

    The new Bastion coastal defense missile system during a drill in Primorsky Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Kurils Dispute: Russia Has the Right to Defend Its Territory, Japan Has the Right to Have a Voice
    Both countries are interested in joint projects on the Kuril Islands, since Russia wants to develop its territories and Japan looks for new investment destinations.

    However, Russia and Japan need to resolve a serious problem regarding jurisdiction in the area. Tokyo wants Japanese companies and nationals to work on the islands in accordance with Japanese laws. Japan considered the South Kuril Islands as its sovereign territories and does not recognize Russia’s sovereignty.

    As a compromise, Tokyo may consider a package of laws specially worked out for the islands. However, this idea is opposed by Moscow.

    "A special law code would mean that Russia recognizes the extraterritorial status of the islands. This contradicts the Russian constitution," Koshkin pointed out.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, Japan Agree to Hold First Consultations on Joint Activity on Kurils
    Japan's Abe Calls Cooperation With Russia on Kurils a Step Toward Peace Treaty
    Beneficial Projects for Japan, Russia to Help Solve Kurils' Issue – Japanese PM
    Japan Considers Launching Visa-Free Air Travel Between Hokkaido, Southern Kurils
    Tags:
    territorial dispute, economic cooperation, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, South Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok