© Photo: Pixabay Russia Takes Part in First INF Treaty Commission Meeting Since 2003

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction could serve as a unifying subject for Russia and the United States amid stalled Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Head of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Uliyanov said Wednesday that the INF Treaty "is not a topic with which you want to start a dialogue."

"It is more important for us to find a theme that would unite us, which would be in the common interests. These aspects could probably be easily found in the area of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Uliyanov said.