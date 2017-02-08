Russia Spends Over $33Mln in 6 Years on UNICEF Projects

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — According to the permanent mission, 2010-2016, Russia funded a $33.1 million worth of projects in Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Guinea-Bissau, Vanuatu, Haiti, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, Libya, Liberia, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, Tajikistan.

The funds were used to help Cuba handle the aftermath of the 2012 hurricane, to support anti-diphtheria vaccine campaign in Tajikistan and to fight Ebola virus, among other projects.

The campaigns of UNICEF are largely funded through the annual voluntary donations from states, private donors and international committees.