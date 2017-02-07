Russian-Israeli Blogger Extradited From Belarus to Azerbaijan

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Minsk Court Upholds Ruling on Russian-Israeli Blogger Extradition to Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The handcuffed blogger arrived on a special flight at the Baku airport.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Supreme Court upheld the decision of the general prosecution on Lapshin's extradition to Azerbaijan.

In December 2016, Lapshin was detained in Minsk on request of Azerbaijan, where he was included in a black list for a visit to the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh without consent of the Azerbaijani authorities. Moreover, after the visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, he had entered Azerbaijan through Georgia using a Ukrainian passport, which he also holds. Baku accused the blogger of violating the country's legislation and put him on an international wanted list.

In January, the prosecution of Belarus ruled to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Lapshin's case, saying that the extradition of Russian citizens to third countries would be inadmissible.