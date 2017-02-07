NATO Unlikely to Change Plans for Military Buildup in Europe - Envoy Grushko

In an interview with Rossiya 24 television, Grushko emphasized that NATO had already made a number of steps to increase its presence near Russian borders, including the deployment of additional tank brigades and four joint battalions in the Baltic states and Poland.
"NATO has also announced plans to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea, and we have not seen so far any signs indicating that these plans would be revised with the arrival of the new [US] administration," the official said.
"The attempts to spread the "Russian threat" myth in various ideological forms are likely to continue," he said.
Grushko also stressed that Russia had been taking all necessary measures to counter NATO buildup plans, including strengthening its western borders, modernizing its military equipment and forming new divisions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)