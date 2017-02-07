Register
21:44 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    Trump's Push for 2% Defense Spending to Let NATO Cover 'Entire Earth' With Bases

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    World
    Get short URL
    3727012

    Donald Trump's call for NATO members to "pay their fair share" and increase military expenditure is part of a larger plan to extend NATO's presence in the Middle East, military expert Vladimir Kozin told Radio Sputnik.

    NATO EUFOR ceremony
    © Flickr/ Rock Cohen
    European Army: If Trump's Plan for NATO Works Out Who Will Pay for Europe's Defense?
    Donald Trump visited US Central Command in Florida on Monday, where he met with senior military officials and announced his support for the NATO alliance.

    During his election campaign, Trump cast doubt on the US readiness to come to the defense of NATO allies in the event of attack, citing the unwillingness of most members to meet the alliance's guidelines on defense expenditure, 2 percent of GDP.

    "I'm a big fan of NATO, but they have to pay up," Trump said during a presidential debate in October.

    Just five members of the alliance – Estonia, Greece, Poland, the UK and US – currently meet the stipulation, and on Monday Trump repeated his demand that all 28 members meet the target.

    NATO members need to "pay their fair share," Trump said.

    "They're very unfair to us. We strongly support NATO, we only ask that all NATO members make their full and proper financial contribution to the NATO alliance, which many of them have not been doing," Trump told military officials at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

    Trump's exhortations appear to have had the desired effect in Lithuania, where defense minister Raimundas Karoblis recently announced that the country is making plans to spend more than the required 2 percent of GDP on defense.

    This year, Lithuania is predicted to spend 1.8 percent of GDP on defense, or 723 million euros, and aims to reach two percent in 2018.

    "The finance limit depends on the level of risk, but I think the next goal for us should be 2.2 percent or maybe 2.4 percent of GDP," Karoblis said, RIA Novosti reported.

    Royal Marines
    © Wikipedia/ Wheelie A'barrow/MOD
    Finland, Sweden Invited to UK-Led Expeditionary Force, Creep Closer to NATO
    Professor Vladimir Kozin of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences told Radio Sputnik that like other NATO members, Lithuania is increasing its military spending while its national debt increases too.

    "In Lithuania, they say that very soon Russian units are going to invade its territory and will capture everything and everyone in literally an hour. The political elite, not the people, are interested in Lithuania being in the alliance. Lithuania is going to increase its military spending at the same time as its debt is rising."

    "Donald Trump is trying to engineer the military spending of all other NATO member countries the way he wants it. The next NATO summit in Brussels has been agreed for May, and this issue will come up again. I think that there, Mr. Trump is going to try and twist not just the arms but the legs of all the NATO member states which have not reached this 2 percent mark," Kozin said.

    He warned that increasing NATO members' military expenditure is one part of the wider US strategy to extend its presence beyond its current borders. In its effort to expand into the Middle East, on January 24 NATO opened a new center in Kuwait.

    "First, increase expenditure, then strengthen its naval presence and other assets not only in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea, but also in the Persian Gulf, in Kuwait – NATO is opening its first center there. This is a first, we haven't seen anything like that before. That is, the plans which have been announced for (the territory around) NATO's borders – the entire Earth – haven't in fact changed."

    "In the past, the borders (of NATO) were clear, they were the territories of those countries which were full NATO members. Now it isn't like that, the boundaries are expanding," Kozin said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Czech Your Privilege: Prague Shouldn't Expect US Defense Sec. to Focus on NATO
    Russia's Attitude Toward NATO's Eastward Expansion Remains Negative
    Assad: How Can EU, NATO Rebuild Syria While 'Supporting Terrorists'?
    Tags:
    military spending, military, NATO, Donald Trump Jr, Kuwait, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      landauroj
      Trump, according to this article, has Napoleonic ambitions to control the wealth world resources because this has been a requirement to initiate war through history. Hitler in his book proclaimed that if resources are lacking in Germany territory, he will not hesitate in invading other countries to obtain them. There was nothing new with this statement, because that was how imperialistic countries (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA and +) usually did. So for Hitler the ideas were just a common idea. Trump expects to negotiate with Russia and China a compromise to share the world wealth from a position of strength. NATO will provide this means and taxpayer money will pay for it, in the name of security. Perhaps Trump will make to the Russian a deal that they cannot refuse. However, Russia and China must defend their interest making very clear that they will not hesitate to use nuke if the USA and its allies get cocky.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok