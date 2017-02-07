Register
    Washington released a list of 78 terrorist attacks that the mainstream media supposedly did not reported on

    White House Releases List of Terrorist Attacks Not Reported by MSM

    © Photo: pixabay
    Washington has released a list of 78 terrorist attacks that the mainstream media supposedly did not report on, along with the attack's data, location, target and the name of a perpetrator.

    Situation in Paris after series of terror attacks
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    What Is Known About November 2015 Paris Terrorist Attacks
    On Monday, Washington released a list of 78 terrorist attacks which the White House claims hadn't attracted enough attention from the mainstream media. The list includes both domestic and overseas incidents that took place between September 2014 and December 2016.

    The release came after US President Donald Trump pointed the finger at media outlets for effectively 'covering up' some terrorist attacks by not reporting them.

    Speaking to US top brass in Florida earlier this week, Trump said that everyone has seen "what happened in Paris and Nice" and that "all over Europe it's happening."

    "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," he said without elaborating.

    Commenting on Trump's statement, White House press secretary Sean Spicer pledged that Washington "will provide a list later."

    "There are a lot of instances that have occurred where I don't think they've gotten the coverage it deserved," Spicer said.

    The 78 incidents include two un-covered terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia, including the one that left a Danish citizen injured in November 2014 and the other, which left two Americans Dead in January 2015.

    Some of the incidents are known, like an attack on a soldier at a war memorial in Canadian city of Ottawa in 2014 and a shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event in the US Texas in 2015, although it can be said that the latter may have been considered poorly covered by the mainstream media.

    French police officers patrol on the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France, three days after a truck mowed through revelers, Sunday, July 17, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    Staff Shortage Caused Police Not to Conduct Personal Searches on Day of Nice Attack
    The list  also includes well-known and widely covered cases, such as an attack at a Tunisian beach in June 2015, when 38 people were killed and 39 wounded, and the downing of a Russian airliner in Egypt in October 2015, which claimed the lives of all 224 people on board and is considered the worst disaster in the history of Russian civil aviation. In both incidents, tourists were targeted.

    Also on the list is a number of other well-known cases, such as the November 2015 mass shooting in Paris, in which 139 people were killed, the 2016 Nice attack, which resulted in over 80 deaths, and a December 2016 attack which occurred at a Berlin Christmas market.

    According to the Washington Post, which published the list, it also includes "some very heavily covered news events, including last year's attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the mass shooting and attempted bombing in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2015."

