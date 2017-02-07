Russia Has Not Received Snowden Extradition Requests From US - Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has not received from the United States any requests for extradition of Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said Tuesday.

"Until today, Edward Snowden has not been charged, and the Russian Federation has not received any request for extradition," Kucherena told journalists.

Lawyer also stated that he expected new US President Donald Trump to stop criminal prosecution of Snowden.

"We very much hope that the new US president will approach this matter carefully and make the one and only right decision — to stop the prosecution of Edward Snowden, a person who loves America, who misses America," Kucherena told reporters.

He said it was too early yet to speak of Russian citizenship for his client.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.