Kremlin 'Patient' With Fox News Host's Pledged 2023 Apology for Insulting Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Responding to the Kremlin's demand for an apology for calling Putin a "killer" on Monday, O'Reilly said "check in with me around 2023."

"We have a different understanding of the rules of etiquette and manners with this gentleman. That is one. But we are very kind and very patient. We will put a note in the calendar for the year 2023 and return to him with this question," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that the incident had more impact on the broadcaster than on Russian authorities.

"We are not inclined to exaggerate this, and we are not inclined to inflate something. I repeat once again, this is more awkward for the Fox company itself," Peskov added.

O'Reilly made his remark in a Sunday interview with US President Donald Trump. The US leader said in response that the United States was not that innocent, stressing that it would be better to have good relations with Russia.