Israel Seeking to Allow Medical Weed Exports

Medical marijuana researchers in universities and hospitals around the world are looking forward to importing cannabis for research and medicinal purposes. The bill aims to regulate and enable the export of cannabis in response to global demand.

Yoav Kisch of the Likud Party, a member of Knesset who initiated the bill, believes that the measure would boost Israel's agricultural sector.

"Exporting medical cannabis is pushing forward the economy and developing the agricultural sector," he said, cited by the Jerusalem Post. "My bill defines for the first time the whole field of medical cannabis and allows regulating its export."

The lawmaker observed that countries that have approved the export of medical marijuana, including Canada and Australia, are gaining large profits. In the US, the market is expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade.

The legislation could take months to make its way through parliament, according to a government statement that accompanied the passing of the vote, but, in perspective, the new rule would guarantee an estimated 1 billion shekels ($267 million) annually.

Israel is internationally considered one of the world leaders in medical marijuana research. Only last month the country's Agriculture Ministry announced that it would invest 8 million shekels into medical cannabis research projects.

In January, Israel decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis. The country's health minister, Ya'acov Litzman, has shown support for medical cannabis and has introduced steps to ease its prescription and sale.

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan was the only lawmaker opposed to the draft bill, warning that such a step would flood the local market with easily-available weed for non-medical use.