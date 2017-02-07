Register
02:01 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Earth in space with a flying asteroid

    Dangerous Asteroid Zips by Earth Just Days After It Was Discovered (VIDEO)

    © Flickr/ Lwp Kommunikáció
    World
    Get short URL
    236311

    Slooh Community Observatory on Thursday held a live webcast that gave viewers a rare chance to witness an asteroid roughly the size of a house fly past the Earth at less than half the distance to the moon, at 3.25 p.m. EST.

    The space rock, detected by the Panoramic Survey Telescope & Rapid Response System only three days before its remarkable flyby inside the lunar orbit, was Earth's third near-miss incident in just nine days, according to astronomers.

    "It raises a few eyebrows when we see a number of close approaching NEAs over such a short period of time," said Slooh astronomer Paul Cox, cited by Space.com. "We'll investigate how this could be."

    Uber logo
    © AFP 2016/ Mark Ralston
    Uber Picks Up Senior NASA Engineer to Develop Air Taxis
    The asteroid, officially dubbed 2017 BS32, is between 11-25 meters long, and was traveling at about 26,000 mph. At its closest, 2017 BS32 came within an estimated 93,000 miles of our planet.

    At the moment of its closest approach, Slooh pointed its Canary Island-based telescopes at BS32, capturing remarkable images of the fast-moving object.

    Asteroids are small airless rocky bodies revolving around the Sun. Too small to be called planets, they are believed to be leftover material from the formation of the Solar System.

    Referee Robonaut: Football Signals
    © Photo: YouTube/NASA Johnson
    Touchdown! Football-Mad NASA Robots Moonlight As Super Bowl Referees (VIDEO)
    During the webcast, Slooh astronomers discussed the reasons that smaller asteroids can be difficult to spot, often remaining undiscovered until just days before they come to their closest Earth approach.

    According to astronomer Eric Edelman, Slooh's surveys are ground-based, therefore rain and clouds have a significant impact on observations. Also, if there is a bright moon "on the night that something is nearing by," dimmer objects in the sky can be very difficult to see.

    In addition, space rocks are hard to spot because of their speed, as they slip into and out of a telescope's field of view very quickly, Slooh explained.    

    Related:

    Visit Scenic Pluto: NASA Puts Out Landing Simulation Video
    NASA Probe Takes Close-Up Photos of Saturn Moon Within Ring
    Lord of the Ring: NASA Probe Obtains Close Up Photos of Saturn's Wavemaker
    Tags:
    flyby, asteroid, Slooh, space, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      RedBanner
      "We'll investigate how this could be."

      Can't avoid nor contain a good laugh... :o)))

      But hey, good luck with that ;)

      Related to this subject of asteroids, here is another video that those interested may appreciate:

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP8ftWzFYI4
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok