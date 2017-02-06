Assad: EU States Damaging Interests of Citizens by Supporting Syrian Terrorists

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The European countries lost an opportunity to play any role in resolving the Syrian crisis by supporting terrorists acting in the Arab country, Syrian President Bashar Assad said Monday, adding that such policy was not in the interest of EU citizens.

"Most European countries have pursued an illogical policy since the beginning of the crisis in Syria. Thus, they isolated themselves and lost an opportunity to play any role in this area. Also, their actions have damaged the interests of their own peoples because of their support for the terrorist groups against the Syrian people," Assad said at the meeting with Belgian lawmakers in Damascus as quoted by SANA news agency.

He added that certain European politicians used Syria to pursue own electoral agendas and not the interests of their compatriots.

Filip Dewinter, the head of the Belgian lawmakers delegation, in turn said that the visit to Syria was very important as it would help to make information about the real situation in the country available.

Earlier in the day, Frank Creyelman, another member of the Belgian delegation, said that Western media presented situation in Syria's Aleppo as hopeless ignoring the fact of provision of humanitarian aid by Russia.