Assad: EU States Damaging Interests of Citizens by Supporting Syrian Terrorists

"Most European countries have pursued an illogical policy since the beginning of the crisis in Syria. Thus, they isolated themselves and lost an opportunity to play any role in this area. Also, their actions have damaged the interests of their own peoples because of their support for the terrorist groups against the Syrian people," Assad said at the meeting with Belgian lawmakers in Damascus as quoted by SANA news agency.
He added that certain European politicians used Syria to pursue own electoral agendas and not the interests of their compatriots.
Earlier in the day, Frank Creyelman, another member of the Belgian delegation, said that Western media presented situation in Syria's Aleppo as hopeless ignoring the fact of provision of humanitarian aid by Russia.
RedBanner
RedBanner
Couldn't agree more, President Assad!
Most of them will hopefully be gone by the end of this year!