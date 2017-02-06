Register
6 February 2017
    The Truth Laid Bare: Kuwait Debunks Visa Restriction Hoax

    Kuwaiti authorities have formally debunked earlier erroneous claims about the country allegedly imposing visa restrictions against select countries.

    Earlier this month several media outlets have reported that Kuwait has allegedly imposed a visa ban against the citizens of five countries with predominantly Muslim population, effectively mirroring the restrictive measures recently implemented by US President Donald Trump. Furthermore, the reports claimed that Kuwait had resorted to such methods in the past as in 2011 it allegedly banned Syrians from entering the country.

    However, these reports were quickly confirmed to be untrue.

    Colonel Adel al Hashash, a representative of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, told Sputnik that local authorities do not discriminate against people seeking entry because of their citizenship.

    "All people are screened regardless of their citizenship. The data of all people entering the country, and not just those coming from states designated by the US, is thoroughly scrutinized. A man from any country may be denied visa, but not simply because of his citizenship," the colonel said.

    "Background checks or entry bans are performed in concert with security forces of our neighbors and other Arab states. Based on the information available, along with data supplied by informants and intelligence services, a comprehensive database is being formed," he added.

    On February 3, 2017 the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has issued a formal statement denying any visa restrictions being imposed against foreign nationals from select countries, and assured that the rights of the people seeking entry into Kuwait are treated with utmost respect.

